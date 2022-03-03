Trojans clash with Tide in T-Town

The Troy Trojans baseball team (5-4) hit the road on March 2 and faced off against the SEC’s Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) in Tuscaloosa, falling 8-1 in a frustrating game for the Trojans.

Troy struggled at the plate against Alabama all game, not earning a single base hit in the first six innings, before William Sullivan finally earned a single in the top of the seventh. Alabama scored two runs in the first inning and then one run in each of the next three innings to take a 5-0 lead going into the fifth. In the sixth inning, Alabama scored another pair of runs and then a final Crimson Tide run in the seventh inning. Troy finally got on the board in the ninth inning when Sullivan hit a RBI single that drove Trey Leonard home. That would be the only run the Trojans would earn, however.

Sullivan was the only Trojan to earn multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jesse Hall and Leonard were the only other Troy players to earn a hit on the day.

Troy pitcher Grayson Stewart allowed three hits and two earned runs along with one strikeout in his career start. A total of seven pitchers saw action on the mound for the Trojans. Logan Ross struck out three batters and gave up four hits and two earned runs in two innings pitched, while Keaton Fuller retired a pair of batters along with giving up five hits and an earned run in his two innings on the mound.

Zane Denton led the Tide at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Jim Jarvis also went 3-for-5 with a run, while Camden Hayslip also earned himself a dinger.

Jacob McNairy pitched a career high seven innings for the Crimson Tide and mowed down seven batters, while giving up a single hit and no runs.

Troy will look to rebound this weekend at home in a three-game series with Kennesaw State beginning on March 4 at 6 p.m. inside Riddle-Pace Field.