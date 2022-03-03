Tree giveaway a success

The Pike County Chapter of TREASURE Forest tree giveaway at the Troy Recreation Center ballfields on Thursday was a tremendous success with trees and more trees given.

Deborah Huggins-Davis, Pike County Treasure Forest president, said the weather was ideal for the annual tree giveaway.

“We got off to a fast start at noon, thanks to the assistance from the Master Gardeners who helped with the tagging, bagging and distribution of the trees,” Huggins-Davis said. “The tree giveaway was underwritten by the Alabama Forestry Commission with about 2,000 trees given. Jeremy Lowery, with the Pike County Forestry Commission, brought about 1,000 additional dogwoods so that’s how many we gave away.”

Huggins-Davis said, although the tree giveaway was to begin at noon, the early birds arrived before time.

“The drive-thru tree giveaway flowed easily and a lot of questions were asked about how and when to plant,” Huggins-Davis said. “It was encouraging to know that those who came got the trees because they wanted them and wanted to improve their landscapes, not because the trees were free.”

Huggins-Davis said the reason for the annual tree giveaway is to enhance the environment and to encourage others to be environmentally conscious.

Those who took advantage of the Pike County Chapter Treasurer Forest tree giveaway and have questions as to how to plant and care for the trees are encouraged to call the Pike County Extension Office at 334-566-0985.