Skeen Funeral Home donates to Pike CAC

Published 7:12 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Anthony Skeen, director Skeen Funeral Home, presented a check in the amount of $1,000 to the Pike Regional Child Advocacy in Troy. The grant funds were made available through a Matthews Children’s Foundation grant. Skeen presented the check to Latanya Simmons, CAC family advocate and Grace Marie Powell and Sarah Mitchell Wagoner, interns.

Skeen Funeral Home in Troy made a $1,000 donation to the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center in Troy on Thursday.

Anthony Skeen, owner and funeral director, said the donation was made possible through a Matthews Children’s Foundation grant. The grants are awarded to participating funeral homes and cemeteries to present to their sponsored charitable organizations.

“I knew about the Matthews’ grants and applied in support of the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center for the outstanding work they do and the benefit their work is to the children they serve,” Skeen said. “I want to thank the Matthews Casket Company for the generous grant for the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center. I’m sure it will be beneficial and greatly appreciated.”

Latanya Simmons, CAC family advocate, expressed appreciation to Skeen and the Matthews Children’s Foundation for the generous grant.

“The funds will be used in a variety of ways and for different needs,” Simmons said. “We like to have snacks available for the children when they come in and we have books and other items for them to enjoy when they are here for interviews. Also,  there will be special needs that arise. We are very grateful for the grant funds and the support of Skeen Funeral Home and the Matthews Children’s Foundation grant.”

The Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center serves Barbour, Bullock, Coffee and Pike counties.

