Lady Patriots defeat Wiregrass Kings

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (3-6) softball team picked up an 8-4 home win against the Wiregrass Kings on March 3 after pulling away late.

The Kings actually took the lead first, scoring a run in the top of the third inning to go up 1-0, before the Lady Patriots scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 3-1 lead. Pike extended the lead 4-1 in the fourth inning and then the Kings cut the lead to 4-2 in the top of the sixth.

Pike then exploded to score four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the lead to 8-2. Wiregrass scored two more runs in the top of the seventh inning to cut the lead to four but couldn’t cut it any further.

Ally Rushing led the way for Pike at the plate and in the circle. She went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs at the plate and pitched four and 1/3 innings in the circle. Rushing mowed down six batters and gave up two hits with just one earned run.

Lakin Harrell also went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs and Bella Maulden pitched two and 2/3 innings, striking out three batters, while giving up four hits and one earned run.

Caroline Davenport led the way for the Kings, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, one RBI and two runs. Hannah Phillips pitched six innings and retired three batters, while giving up 10 hits and three earned runs.