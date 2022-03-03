Coffee County single-vehicle crash claims the life of Opp man

Published 10:50 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Submitted Article

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2 a.m., March 3, claimed the life of an Opp man.

The crash occurred when the 2006 Honda Civic driven by Christopher Wayne Stevens, 47, left the roadway and overturned. Stevens, who was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 189 near the 10-mile marker, approximately five miles south of Elba city limits. Nothing further is available as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers continue to investigate.

