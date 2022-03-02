Turkeys from Heaven on TV show

Published 6:35 pm Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

The non-profit Turkeys from Heaven, its founder, Kelly Sanders, and numerous volunteers will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. Every year, Turkeys from Heaven provides hundreds of Christmas meals, including fully cooked turkeys, for Pike County families.

The show will premiere locally on WAKA-TV 8 in Montgomery on Sunday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. and will be rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV the following Wednesday at 3 p.m. Central time.

“It’s heartwarming to see what people can accomplish when they come together for a good cause,” said Simply Southern TV reporter Melissa Bowman. “Troy’s Turkeys from Heaven program is a perfect example. Hundreds of families don’t have to go without a Christmas meal because of the kindness of their neighbors.”

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

COVID Focus Group meets March 7

Abayomi Goodall portrays abolitionist Harriet Tubman

Reception for Will Jacks at IAC

Fatal single-vehicle crash in Dale County

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events