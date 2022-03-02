Turkeys from Heaven on TV show

The non-profit Turkeys from Heaven, its founder, Kelly Sanders, and numerous volunteers will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. Every year, Turkeys from Heaven provides hundreds of Christmas meals, including fully cooked turkeys, for Pike County families.

The show will premiere locally on WAKA-TV 8 in Montgomery on Sunday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. and will be rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV the following Wednesday at 3 p.m. Central time.

“It’s heartwarming to see what people can accomplish when they come together for a good cause,” said Simply Southern TV reporter Melissa Bowman. “Troy’s Turkeys from Heaven program is a perfect example. Hundreds of families don’t have to go without a Christmas meal because of the kindness of their neighbors.”