Fatal single-vehicle crash in Dale County

Published 9:04 am Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By Submitted Article

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, has claimed the life of a Midland City woman.

Frances Delose McGrady, 47, was seriously injured when the 2014 Hyundai Sonata she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, a ditch and a culvert headwall. McGrady, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle.

McGrady was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 605, near the mile 22 marker, less than one mile south of Midland City, in Dale County. Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

