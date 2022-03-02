COVID Focus Group meets March 7

The COVID-19 Focus Group activity on Monday, March 7 will provide Pike County citizens the opportunity to share their views regarding COVID-19 and the available vaccines.

The COVID-19 Focus Group meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Pike County Extension Office at 306 South Three Notch Street. The activity will be led by Alabama Extension and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The focus group participants will receive a survey to allow project leaders to develop a deeper understanding of respondent views on COVID-19 and the available vaccines

To register, call 334-566-0985. The number of participants will be limited to 25. Free lunch will be provided.