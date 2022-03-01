Troy releases 2022 football schedule

As the Sun Belt Conference finalized its 2022 football schedules this week, Troy University released its schedule on March 1.

The 2022 season will see Southern Miss, Old Dominion, Marshall and James Madison join the Sun Belt Conference despite ongoing litigation between three of those schools and Conference USA. Those new schools mean new divisions for the Sun Belt, as well.

Troy will move over to the new Sun Belt West Division along with Arkansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Texas State and Southern Miss.

Troy will host six home games this season against Army, Marshall, Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM and Alabama A&M with six road games against Ole Miss, South Alabama, Louisiana, Appalachian Sate, Arkansas State and Western Kentucky.

Troy’s Sun Belt home opener will be Sept. 24 against Marshall at home, which will be the first time the two school’s have played since 2004. The 2022 season will also see Troy and Army play for the first time ever and it will be the first time the Trojans have faced a Service Academy since playing Navy in 2012. The season opener against Ole Miss will be the first time Troy and Ole Miss have played since 2013, as well.

“It’s always exciting to finally have your schedule in hand, but it doesn’t matter much to us who is on it because we are going to line up and play against whoever is across from us each week,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “The home schedule is one that I know our players are looking forward to and features a lot of intriguing matchups for our fans, as well.”