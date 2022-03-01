TREASURE Forest tree give-away set for Thursday at rec center

Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

The Pike County Chapter of TREASURE Forest will have a free tree giveaway from noon until 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, at the Troy Recreation Center ballfield. The tree giveaway is underwritten by the Alabama Forestry Commission. The Master Gardeners will assist with the bagging and distribution of the trees.  The trees will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. The available trees will be Red Bud, Witch Hazel, Kousa Dogwood, White Dogwood, River Birch, Persimmon, Red Mulberry, Bald Cypress, White Oak, Tulip Poplar and Red Maple The trees will be given on a first-come basis. Trees will be given as long as they are available.

