Reaching out beyond the venue

The Troy Arts Council presented Shelia Jackson and Friends in an “Evening of Music” at the Johnson Center for the Arts Sunday evening.

The concert was streamed live on the Troy Arts Council’s Facebook page with 2,000-plus viewers on Sunday night.

Mark Walker was one who had the opportunity to view the concert live at the JCA.

“The concert was very entertaining and it was so much fun to be there where it was happening,” he said. “There was so much talent in that one place. It was amazing to be a part of it all.”

Bill Hopper, TAC president, said he is always amazed at the amount of talent that Shelia’s friends bring to the stage.

“I don’t want try to name them all for fear of missing someone,” he said. “Sheila’s ‘friends” are amazingly talented and, together, they put on a show that will equal anything that you could see in a big city anywhere. Whether that group of ‘friends’ is on stage or streaming, you will be well entertained.”

Hopper said the option to stream the concert live made it available to many more people and so conveniently.

“Although being there is the best way to enjoy an arts event, streaming is a viable option even when a concert is live,” he said. “It is a way to reach out beyond the venue where it is being perform. We are very hopeful that the ‘Shelia and Friends Christmas Concert’ will be live this year possibly with the opportunity to also stream it live. That way more people can enjoy this amazing holiday concert.”

Hopper said the TAC is also looking for new and different ways to present its seasons of performances.

“We are looking at ways to better reach the public and get more people involved,” he said. “That includes, of course, live performances, streaming, a combination of the two, new and different venues and different types of programming including more local talent. There are a lot of opportunities and options for bringing exceptional entertainment opportunities to Troy and Pike County. The TAC is committed to doing that.”