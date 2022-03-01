Obituaries: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Bobby “Bob” Jefferson Outlaw

Bobby “Bob” Jefferson Outlaw, age 85, a lifelong resident of Pike County, Alabama, was called to eternal rest Saturday, February 26, 2022. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Pastors Curtis Rich and Justin Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with Seth Watson, Josh Watson, Michael Outlaw, Slade Outlaw, Paul Messick, and Stephen Grissette serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryant Brown and Herman Jordan, the deacons of Bethel Baptist Church. Visitations will be held Monday, February 28, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home and again Tuesday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Bob was a homegrown friend known across the corners of Pike County, calling on families and providing a superior investment product as a notable Mutual Savings Life Insurance representative. He devoted his working lifetime to the industry, eventually retiring from Mutual Savings as the Regional Vice President. Bob also served twelve years as an elected member of the Pike County School Board, where he advocated on behalf of the children of Pike County. His reputation earned as a businessman stemmed from roots of integrity, honor, and faith. That trio blossomed through a devoted membership at Bethel Baptist Church. Bob was a longtime deacon, shared in numerous church improvement projects, and was instrumental in founding the church cemetery trust and serving as its treasurer.

Bob kept busy even when he wasn’t busy – tinkering with tools and honing his woodman skills, manicuring a pristine lawn, and even doing his part to regulate the fish populations of the best local water holes. But mostly he was always busy tending his people and pets, especially Little Bit, the family cat. Grandaddy Bob, as he was affectionately known, was a giver and loved large from the depths of his heart. He was a Godly man, a family man, and a good man.

Mr. Outlaw is survived by his wife, Linda Outlaw; children, Bobby Harold Outlaw (Gail) of Troy, Bellia Watson (Melvin) of Luverne, William A. Outlaw (Elizabeth) of Troy, Penny Messick (Ken) of Troy, and Pamela Leverett (Chad) of Troy; grandchildren, Seth Watson (Sommer) of Luverne, Josh Watson (Andrea) of Goshen, Megan Henderson (Tyler) of Halls Crossroads, Andi Jacobs (Justin) of Troy, Kristen Roberson (Chad) of Ramer, Stephen Grissette (Kacey) of Reno, NV, Michael Outlaw (Miranda) of Luverne, Paul Messick (Hailey) of Troy, Sage Outlaw of Troy, Mary Elizabeth Flowers (Austin) of Cragford, AL, and Slade Outlaw of Troy; great-grandchildren, Savannah Outlaw, Harper Jacobs, Sybie Watson, Carter Jacobs, Avery Henderson, Ollie Watson, Kip Roberson, Aubrey Jo “AJ” Roberson, and Ben Watson. He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Essie M. Outlaw; and brothers, Charles Stanley Outlaw, William E. Outlaw, Jr., and A. Edward Outlaw.

In addition to flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Bethel Baptist Church-Banks cemetery fund (667 Enzor Road, Troy, AL 36079). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Outlaw family.

Eleanor Bassett

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Eleanor Bassett, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 98. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Reverend Mack Lowery officiating. She will be placed at rest in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Eleanor was born November 11, 1923, in Inverness, Alabama, to JT and Vera Hixon Cope. She graduated from Inverness High School in 1941 and married the love of her life, Ewell Bassett, January 1, 1943. They ran Bassett Packing Company for many years, and then, Eleanor went on to work as the head bookkeeper at the local Regions Bank until her retirement. Eleanor and Ewell were founding members at Calvary Baptist Church where she served as the secretary/treasurer for over 50 years and also devoted many of those years to teaching Bible studies. She was a treasured member of the homemakers’ club, women’s club, and cheering supporter of local sporting events.

Always with a listening ear and heart to serve, Eleanor was the touchstone for many generations. Children, teens, and adults alike sought her company and counsel. No one who ever met her had any doubt of her love of Christ and family. She could always be called upon for a funny joke, a token of courage, an afternoon of fishing, or a happy song.

Eleanor, Mama B, Grannie− she will be missed, but will always be remembered with joy as she lived her life looking forward to enjoying each day and spending eternity with her Lord. She said she was born happy and this was evident in her zest for life, laughter, and her shining eyes. She radiated the principles of being a strong Christian doling out unconditional love, care, and concern for others.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Ewell; and four children, Thomas Michael “Mickey” Bassett, Carol Jean Bassett, Robert Bruce “Bob” Bassett, and Judith Ann “Judy” Cary. She is survived by her son, Fred Bassett; granddaughters, Jennifer Rose and Hilary Bassett; son-in-law, Robert Cary; and great-grandson, Grayden Bassett-Teague.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colley Senior Center (715 Elm Street, Troy, AL 36081) or Calvary Baptist Church (118 W. Orange Street, Troy, AL 36081). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bassett family.

Lavonya Kelley Chapman

Lavonya Kelley Chapman, a resident of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Troy and Birmingham, Alabama, went home to be with her Lord on January 8, 2022, after a brief illness.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00am at Briarwood Presbyterian Church, Birmingham, Alabama. A graveside service will be on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2:00pm at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Troy, Alabama.

Mrs. Chapman was born to Sara Southerland Kelley and Roscoe Douglas Kelley of Troy, Alabama, on December 16, 1952, the second of four siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents. She was a 1971 graduate of Charles Henderson High School, Troy, Alabama, later earning her BSN degree in Nursing, magna cum laude, at Samford University in Birmingham, with memberships in Phi Kappa Phi, Pi Gamma Mu, and Sigma Theta Tau, honoraries.

While earning her J.D. in Law from Birmingham School of Law, she continued to work full time and completed her degree in record time graduating magna cum laude. She was a member of Sigma Delta Kappa honor society. Lavonya was licensed to practice law in Alabama and Florida.

She was currently serving as Associate General Counsel for Optum Settlement Solutions in Tampa/Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Her vast experience included Medicare Secondary Payer Compliance Counsel, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Director of Claims/Litigation at Arthur J Gallagher Risk Management Services (formerly Robinson Adams Insurance) a consultant for Kelley and Associates LLC. She served as an attorney with Gaines, Wolter and Kinney, PC, and McFerrin and Associates, Birmingham, Alabama. She worked for the Alabama Hospital Association in Birmingham as a consultant and utilization reviewer, served as an emergency and trauma nurse at Level 1 Trauma Centers-University of Alabama, Birmingham and Carraway Hospitals, and was an instructor in the School of Community and Allied Health, University of Alabama, Birmingham.

Lavonya was one of a kind. Transcribing all notes for her husband when he was a resident at the Mayo Clinic was typical of her desire to encourage others to achieve their highest potential. She was an excellent teacher, but she was also a wonderful and loyal friend to those who knew her. She was a faithful mom and the best grandmother around! God gave her the desire, after having been in the medical field for so long, to be an advocate for those in the health care industry.

The desire of her heart was to know that her children loved the Lord Jesus and are walking in Truth, knowing she would see them again.

She is survived by a daughter, Kelley Chapman Larkin (Luke); four grandchildren: Kathryn Carter Larkin, William Chapman Larkin, Hudson Kevin Larkin, and Isaiah Lucas Larkin; 3 siblings: Roscoe Douglas Kelley, Jr. (Dee), Olivia Kelley Owen (Dave), Benjamin Southerland Kelley (Hannah); her best friend and sister in Christ, Martha McLaurine Bickford, and many loved nieces and nephews.

She was an active member of Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, Sarasota. Memorials may be made to the building fund at Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, Sarasota, or to Global Serve International: 2102 SW 47th St. Cape Coral, FL 33914.

Melissa L. (Lisa) Leatherwood

Melissa L. (Lisa) Leatherwood, a resident of Headland and formerly of Troy, Alabama, passed away Monday morning, February 28, 2022, at her home. She was 55.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday March 3, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 5331 Highway 125 Brundidge, Alabama with Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating.

Lisa was born March 18, 1966, in Brundidge, Alabama to Mary Helen Whatley Leatherwood and the late Ralph Edward Leatherwood. She attended school in Pike County and was a 1984 graduate of Brundidge High School. She enjoyed her life as a homemaker with her daughter, Molly. She adored flowers, especially sunflowers. Her hobbies included arts, crafts, and drawing. She was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord.

In addition to her father, Lisa was preceded in death by her son, Johnnie Wilson, and brother Bo Leatherwood. Leaving to cherish her memories are her daughter Molly Wilson (Brayden); mother Mary Helen Whatley Leatherwood; her uncle, Dick Whatley (Linda); her aunt, Barbara Jean “Bobbie” Gattis (Wade); other cousins, friends and relatives.