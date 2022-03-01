Dianne Smith looks back at local history in Messenger files

From The Messenger files …

David McCullough an American author, narrator, popular historian and lecturer said, “history is who we are and why we are the way we are.”

FIVE YEARS AGO

In May 2017, the City of Troy celebrated Older Americans Month with a luncheon at The Studio in downtown Troy. Special guests were the senior adults at the Colley Senior Complex and the Troy Nutrition Center.

Special entertainment was presented by Sheila Jackson and Willie B. Williams of the Troy Tourism and Public Relations Department and Troy University student, Patrick Jackson. The guest speaker for the Older Americans Month luncheon was Tonya Terry, WSFA-TV news anchor.

FIFTY YEARS AGO

In 1971, the Babe Ruth Tournament team of Troy will play in Andalusia against Elba. The tournament team included Bill Henderson, Curtis Gardner, Bobby Knotts, Phil Lindsey, Russ Harris, Bubba Adams, Bill Howard, Chip Whittle, Hunter Hanson, Ira Wagner, Jere Baker Mike Blakney, Geoffrey Spann, Lester Stewart, Coaches Dale Wilkerson and Ronnie Baker.

ONE HUNDRED

YEARS AGO

Pike County now has eleven hundred and seventy-two automobiles, licensed and in operation within its boundaries. These cars are licensed as follows: private cars, 1937; taxis, 46 and trucks, 80.

There are only three licensed motorcycles in the county. The increased number of trucks shows that many farmers are now adopting the trucks for farm use. Particularly in bringing their produce to market and getting out fertilizers, etc., to farmers, do the trucks come in for excellent service, saving much time and cutting down to an extent the number of mules necessary for the farm. This story ran in the May 18, 1921 Troy Messenger.

The Pike County Spanish War Veterans Camp was organized formally in Troy on Thursday night, following preliminary meetings.

The following officers were names: Commander, Graph J. Hubbard; Senior Vice Commander, Joe Wilson; Junior Vice Commander, Charles D. Murphree; Office of the Day, Hugh J. Segars; Officer of the Guard, Arthur Owens; Adjutant, Peter Abt; Quartermaster, Joe Gunter; Trustees, Charles Rhodes, H. L. McArdle and Peter Abt. Other officers are appointive and will be named later.

The camp would be glad to have all Spanish War veterans in Pike and adjoining counties join this camp.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more.

Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.