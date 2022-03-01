Cattlemen’s Association chuckwagon rodeo set for March 12

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Association will host a Ranch Rodeo at Pike County Cattleman Park the weekend of March 11 and 12. The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. nightly. At noon on Saturday, March 12, the Pike County Cattlemen will have a Chuckwagon featuring five wagons including Cowboy Church, Lee County; Burning Bush Cowboy Church, Brundidge; 3.S Cowboy Church, Enterprise, Mississippi; Lookout Mountain Cowboy Church, Collinsville; and Trading Post Cowboy Church, Woodville.

Cattleman B.B. Palmer said a chuckwagon is a type of field kitchen covered wagon historically used for the storage and transportation of food and cooking equipment on the prairies of the Old West.

“Down here in Pike County, we don’t have that many chances to eat from a chuckwagon,” Palmer said. “You won’t find better stews and cobblers than what you get from a chuckwagon. The meals are like what was served in the Old West, so you can get a taste of what life was like back then.”

The chuckwagon meal tickets are $10 each and serving will begin at noon on Saturday, March 12. Tickets are limited. To reserve a meal ticket call 334-672-2787.