Troy Mayor proclaims February as Black History Month

Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves sighed a proclamation Monday, declaring the month of February 2022, Black History Month in Troy.

Reeves said the celebration of Black History Month originates from U.S. Professor Carter G. Woodson’s 1926 declaration of Negro History Week, a week in February which marked the birthdates of civil rights activists Fredrick Douglas and Abraham Lincoln.

Reeves said throughout the history of the United States, the contributions of African Americans from all walks of life reflect the greatness of the United States.

“Black History Month aims to bridge the gap created by American history’s failure to recognize, pay tribute, and accurately acknowledge, portray, and record the contributions and inventions of Blacks,” Reeves said. “Many African Americans lived, toiled, and died in obscurity, never achiev-ing the recognition they deserved, and yet paved the way for future generations to succeed.”

Black History Month acknowledges the achievements of Blacks in the military, the arts, civil rights, education, entertainment, history, law, literature, medicine, music, politics, science, sports, and other arenas.

“African Americans reflect a proud legacy of courage and dedication that has helped guide our na-tion’s success and prosperity,” Reeves said. “The observance of Black History Month calls our nation’s attention to the continued need to battle racism and to build a society that lives up to it democratic ideals.”

With that said, Mayor Reeves proclaimed the month of February as Black History Month in Troy. He encouraged the city’s citizens to celebrate the diverse heritage and culture of the United States and continue efforts to create a world that is more just, peaceful, and prosperous for all.