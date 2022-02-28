‘Newsies’ to make debut on Thursday

Troy University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is set to debut its rendition of Disney’s 1992 hit musical “Newsies” on March 3.

“Newsies” is the unlikely headline-grabbing story of a group of underdogs fighting for justice and humanity against a skyscraping capitalistic patriarchy more concerned with the day’s numbers and headlines that sell than the people who make things happen. In the end, truth and humanity prevail through common ground, shared purpose and an unyielding belief in the dream of life, freedom and happiness being afforded to all. Against a sepia-photographed brick and iron industrial landscape, the courage, common sense and heart of writers, makers, workers, leaders and youth prove resilient and capable enough to map a new way forward with lines and smudges into an expanding horizon.

Shows begin nightly at 7 p.m. March 3-6 in the Claudia Crosby Theater. A matinee sowing for K-12 students will be at 10 a.m. March 4.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Trojan Center Box Office by the Barnes and Noble Bookstore. General admission tickets are $10, and tickets purchased with a student ID are $5.