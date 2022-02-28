Lady Purple Cats dominate New Brockton

Published 11:00 am Monday, February 28, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

The Ariton Lady Purple Cats picked up a resounding 13-1 win over the New Brockton Lady Gamecocks on Feb. 24 on the road.

Ariton was propelled by a stellar defensive performance and a big day at the plate by from a host of Lady Purple Cats.

Reagan Tomlin led the way for Ariton going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs including a double. Mattie Heath also belted a two-run home run along with scoring three runs in the win. Kaydee Phillips also hit a two-RBI double.

Virginia Faircloth gave up seven hits in the circle but allowed just one earned run on the day.

Lizzy Everts led New Brockton at the plate, going 2-for-4. Jordyn Thornton pitched all seven innings and gave up seven hits with five earned runs.

