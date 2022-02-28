Lady Patriots compete in Jonah McWaters Tournament

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots hosted and competed in the 2022 Jonah McWaters Softball Tournament this weekend, falling to Edgewood Academy in the elimination round.

During pool play on Feb. 25, Pike knocked off Escambia Academy 8-2 in the first game of the tournament as Emily Bryan went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Briann Snyder and Lakin Harrell both scored runs, as well.

Ally Rushing pitched all six innings, mowing down an eye-popping 17 batters, while giving up just four hits and no earned runs.

After getting down early against Sparta Academy, the Lady Patriots came alive in the fourth inning. Sparta took a 2-0 lead in the first inning only for Pike to tie it up 2-2 in the top of the second inning. Sparta retook the lead with runs in the bottom of the second and third innings.

With Pike trailing 4-2 going into the fourth inning, the Lady Patriots scored four runs in the fourth inning and seven in the fifth, while holding Sparta scoreless in those innings to secure the win.

Allie Booth had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, while Snyder went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Mary Holland Stephens, Bryan and Julianne Myer all scored two runs. Rushing and Harrell also scored a run.

Bella Maulden pitched all five innings and struck out two batters, while giving up five hits and three earned runs.

In the single elimination round of the tournament, Pike fell to Edgewood Academy 9-0 on Feb. 26. The Lady Patriots struggled at the plate, earning just one hit in 13 at bats with Maulden earning the lone Pike hit. Rushing pitched all four innings and earned five strikeouts, while giving up eight hits and three earned runs.