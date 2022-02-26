Al Pogue heading to the SEC

With the first spring practices under new Troy University football coach Jon Sumrall three weeks away, cornerbacks coach Al Pogue has been officially hired as Missouri’s new cornerbacks coach.

Pogue was one of three coaches from Chip Lindsey’s Troy staff that were retained by Sumrall when he was hired by Troy, but for the past two weeks it had been heavily rumored that Pogue was in talks to return to the SEC where he previously coached at Auburn. Missouri made the official announcement of Pogue’s hiring on Feb. 26.

Pogue was an assistant coach with Troy from 2014 until 2018 and returned to the Trojans in 2021. Pogue –a Mobile native – was a star at Alabama State before becoming a high school football coach at Carver High School, Calhoun High School and St. Jude’s High School, all in the Montgomery area.

Pogue’s first college coaching job came as a quality control coach at Auburn in 2011 and 2012 before serving as director of high school relations at Auburn in 2013.

After his first stint at Troy, as a defensive backs coach, Pogue departed for West Virginia alongside former Trojan head coach Neal Brown and then returned to Auburn in 2020 as a defensive backs coach.

Pogue’s son, Nasir Pogue, signed with Troy during National Signing Day earlier in February. Troy will begin spring practices on March 22.