Zion Chapel topples Samson in extra innings

The Zion Chapel Rebels picked up an exciting 11-10 win over the Samson Tigers on the road on Feb. 24 in extra innings.

With the game tied 10-10 in the top of the eighth inning, Paden Booth hit a fly ball into left field that drove Morgan Sanders home to give the Rebels the 11-10 lead. In the bottom of the eighth, Mason Stuart and Sanders caught fly balls on the first two Samson batters before a third grounded out to second baseman Brodie Stinson.

Booth led the Rebels at the plate going 3-for-5 with a home run, six RBIs and two runs. Stinson also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs.

Dayne Bannin pitched three innings and gave up five hits with five runs, while striking out five batters. Austin Jordan pitched three innings and struck out two batters, while giving up no hits or runs. Brady Flowers also pitched two innings and struck out two batters along with giving up three hits and five runs.