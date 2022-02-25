Troy’s women basketball captures another conference title

The Troy Trojans (21-7, 12-2) women’s basketball team secured their third straight Sun Belt Conference Championship on Feb. 24 with a dominating 89-56 win over Appalachian State on the road.

The Trojans have won the regular season crown in two of the last three seasons – 2020 and this season – along with the 2021 Sun Belt Tournament Championship. Troy also won the tournament championship in both 2016 and 2017. The win also secures Troy the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and a first round bye.

Felmas Koranga had another big night for the Trojans scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season. Tina Stephens also earned a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Janiah Sandifer scored 14 points and Tiyah Johnson scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Troy women also currently rank first nationally in defensive rebounds, free throw attempts, free throws made, offensive rebounds, total rebounds, rebounds per game and are ranked seventh in scoring offense.

“Our women’s basketball program always strives to be a proper representation of our institution,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said. “The only way to properly represent Troy is with a championship.

“We are very grateful to have won a fifth championship in the last seven years, but our ultimate goal is ahead of us. We still have work to do. We have the Sun Belt Tournament ot win and we want to win in the NCAA Tournament.”