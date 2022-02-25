Troy Arts Council offers memberships with tickets

The Troy Arts Council hosted its Membership Event on Tuesday night at The Studio. Interest and enthusiasm were high and excitement was unbridled regarding the 2022 TAC season of per-formances.

Bil Hopper, TAC president, said the performance lineup is loaded from started to ending with amazing talent and a variety of performances.

The 2022 season performances will open on March 6 with “Newsies” at the Crosby Theater,” Hopper said. “This performance is being presented in partnership with the Troy University De-partment of Theater and Dance. ‘Newsies is a high energy singing and dancing spectacle that all ages will enjoy.”

The Southeast Alabama Community Band concert is always a popular spring event.

On June 10, the TAC will present Cashback: A Johnny Cash Tribute Band at Murphree Park.

In October JunNk will bring its award-winning act to town. The Covert Ensemble will take cen-ter stage in March and the Maharajah Flamenco Trio in September. The Shelia Jackson and Friends Christmas Concert will close out the 2022 calendar with songs of the season.

Memberships that include season tickets are as follows: Student @ $25, one season ticket; Supporter, $100, two season tickets; Patron, $150, two season tickets; Grand Patron, $200, three season tickets; Promoter, $275, four season tickets; Benefactor, $375, five season tickets; Grand Benefactor, $450, six season tickets.”

Hopper said not only do the memberships grant admission to outstanding entertainment throughout the year, they also support community arts programs.

Individual event tickets pricing is $20 advance tickets and $25 at the door.

Memberships and tickets are available online at www.troyartscouncil.com.