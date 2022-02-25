TAC to present ‘An Evening of Music’ Sunday

The Troy Arts Council will present “An Evening of Music: Celebrating Black History Month” with Shelia Jackson & Friends” at 7 p.m. Sunday, February 27. The “Evening of Music” will stream live on the Troy Arts Council’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. and everyone is invited to enjoy the concert. The concert lineup will feature familiar faces and amazing voices. Tonya Terry will be the guest emcee.

Shelia Jackson said most all songs and music will be familiar with, perhaps, a few new songs in the mix.

“‘An Evening of Music” will showcase a host of local talent including Christine Barron, Kathy Lightfoot, Adrian Barron, Connell Barron, Dewitt Knox, Henry Terry on piano, Patrick Jackson on sax, Gabby Jackson on trumpet and others.

Shelia Jackson will be featured on several selections including “This Day” and “Give Me Jesus.”

“An Event of Music Celebrating Black History Month” is sponsored by the Troy Arts Council, Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins and Troy Cable.