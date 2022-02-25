Pike Liberal Arts powerlifting team wins state title

The Pike Liberal Arts powerlifting team won its first state championship in school history on Feb. 22.

The Pike team not only won the AISA Class AAA State Championship as a team but a pair of Patriots also won individual state titles. While the Pike athletic programs all have weight lighting and conditioning programs, this was the first year the school sent a team to compete in the Olympic-style Powerlifting competition.

“I was completely blown away,” Pike Powerlifting coach Ryan McCollough said. “We don’t necessarily practice the Olympic-style powerlifts. Everyone benches and squats and deadlifts but we do it in a more athletic sort of way. We don’t do it for the pure strength; we do it to get better as athletes.

“So, for them to go up there for the first time ever competing in that type of setting, in front of people, and doing Olympic-style lifts, I was completely blown away. I was overly satisfied and almost giddy at how we competed.”

Aaron Greenwood won the state championship in the 140-pound weight class and also set a state record when he was able to squat 450 pounds. Kacey Morgan also won the state championship in the lightweight division. Ian Foster (205-pound division) and Corey Jones (175-pound division) took runner-up at the state championship, as well.

Additionally, three Pike Patriots finished in the top five in the super heavyweight division as Jamarion Fuller, Domonick Pennington and Keith Williams all finished in the top five.