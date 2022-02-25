Pike County softball shutouts Goshen

The Goshen Lady Eagles softball team hosted the Pike County Lady Bulldogs on Feb. 24 and Pike County came away with the county showdown with a 10-0 shutout win.

Pike County opened up a 2-0 lead in the first inning and scored four runs in both the second and third inning before the game was called at the end of the third inning.

Amity White led the Lady Dawgs at the plate going for a 2-for-2 with two RBIs, a triple, three stolen bases and three runs. Auriel Moultry also hit a home run in the win. Moultry and Ae’vionne Burney scored two runs each, while Urriya Berry, Amber Kidd and Jada Duncan all scored one run. Kylan Wilkerson and Burney stole one base each.

Wilkerson pitched all three innings and fanned six batters, while pitching a no-hitter.

Goshen went 0-for-11 at the plate and Kaci Wilkes pitched all three innings in the circle. She struck out five batters, while giving up eight hits and 10 runs including the homer.