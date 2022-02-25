Lady Trojans drop home game to Brewbaker Tech

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans hosted the Brewbaker Tech Rams on Feb. 25 and fell 13-2 in five innings.

Brewbaker went up 2-0 in the first inning and took a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the third inning but Charles Henderson responded with two runs in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 3-2. The Rams then blew the game open with nine runs in the fourth inning followed by another in the fifth before the game was called.

The Lady Trojans struggled at the plate, going 3-for-17 as a team. Heather Maxwell had the most success for Charles Henderson, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a run. McKenzie Cain also earned a hit and a run.

Hannah Sparrow pitched two innings and gave up four hits and two runs along with striking out a batter. Molly Garrett also pitched two innings, giving up 11 hits and 10 runs with one strikeout. Stella Gilbreath pitched the final inning, fanning two batters and giving up two hits and one run.

Gabbie York led Brewbaker at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three runs, while Taniyah Brown went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs.