Lady Trojans dominate Montgomery Catholic on the road

Published 11:19 am Friday, February 25, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Dakota Berry (44) and Charles Henderson picked up a road win over Montgomery Catholic on Thursday. (Photo by Dan Smith)

The Charles Henderson (5-3) Lady Trojans got back on the right track on Feb. 24 with a 12-2 road win over Montgomery Catholic.

After getting down 2-0 in the second inning, Charles Henderson came roaring back with four runs in the third inning and five in the fourth inning to take a comfortable 5-0 lead. The Lady Trojans scored another run in the fifth inning and two in the seventh.

Charles Henderson’s bats were hot all night and the Lady Trojans earned three home runs in the win. The Lady Trojans also went 13-for-36 at the late with McKenzie Cain leading the way going 4-for-5 with four RBIs, three runs, three stolen bases and a home run. Stella Gilbreath went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, three runs, two stolen bases and a home run. Molly Garrett went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a run and a homer.

Heather Maxwell scored two runs, while Madison Stewart, Olivia Kirkpatrick and Jada Jones scored one run.

Gilbreath pitched all seven innings and struck out five batters, while giving up four hits and two runs.

