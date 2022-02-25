Big first inning leads Trojans over Dothan

The Charles Henderson Trojans (2-2) traveled down the street to battle Class 7A’s Dothan Wolves at Troy University’s Riddle-Pace Field in the opening game of the annual Terry Sikes Memorial Tournament on Feb. 24.

The Trojans scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back as some stellar pitching from Parker Adams kept the Wolves at bay.

Adams, Tyler Martin, Brody Wilks and Bradley Prestwood each earned a hit against Dothan, while Brady Huner scored two runs. Adams, Martin, Damien Hart, Wilks, and Noah Prestwood scored one run apiece.

Adams pitched all seven innings on the mound and struck out 10 batters, while giving up just two hits and two runs with no earned runs on the day. Of Adams’ 91 pitches, 62 were strikes.

Charles Henderson plays Ariton tonight at 7:30 p.m. at home and will host Bibb County at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Trojans will close up the weekend back at Riddle-Pace Field against Marbury at 4:30 p.m.