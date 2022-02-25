Obituaries: Saturday, February 26, 2020

Evelyn Boykin

Evelyn Boykin, age 75, a resident of Brundidge, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Baptist Medical Center South. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11 am from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge with Elder James B. Glover officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Ozark with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge.

She is survived by her husband: Freddie Turner; children: William L. Boykin, Jr. (Cindy), Earlene Candace Boykin, Anthony Quinn Boykin, Teresa Adamson (Charles); grandchildren: Faith Nicole Boykin, Grace June McDaniel, Kayley Adamson; sister: Shirley Herring (Fred); brothers: Billy Pugh, Ideal Pugh (June); and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Tommy Lewis and Emma Lou Pugh; and brother: Tommy Pugh, Jr.

Mrs. Evelyn was a devout Christian. She was a worshipper and lover of the things of the Lord. She was very loyal and devoted to the people she loved, especially her family. Gardening was something she enjoyed, and showed bounties through her green thumb. She was a perfectionist in all things, and often would state, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness.”

Jerrie Shute Hollis

Mrs. Jerrie Shute Hollis, age 92, of Dothan, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in Troy.

Jerrie was born April 29, 1929 in Dothan, Alabama to the late Roy Shute and Jessie Hoover Shute. She was a long time member of Lafayette Street Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, going to the beach, and fishing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Jerrie was preceded in death by her husband, William Alfred Hollis and her brother, Lawrence Derl Shute.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherrie Hollis Drinkard, Troy, AL; her grandsons, Bobby Jon (Hayley) Drinkard, Pike Road, AL and Will (Amy) Drinkard, Troy, AL; her great-grandchildren, Mary Hollis Drinkard, Vivi Drinkard, Grace Drinkard, and Drew Drinkard; other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.