Troy City Schools names Teachers, Employees of the Year

Published 9:48 am Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

From Staff Reports

Troy City Schools announced this week its Teachers of the Year, Resource Officer of the Year and School Counselors of the Year.

Charles Henderson High School named Ashley Tate School Counselor of the Year, while Sonya Wright represented Charles Henderson Middle School and both Stacy Carpenter and Amy Brown earned the recognition from Troy Elementary School.

Officer Jerick Cooper was named the school system’s School Resource Officer of the Year along with Sgt. Carroll Connell.

The Troy City Schools Teachers of the Year are Troy Elementary Courtney Davis, Charles Henderson Middle School’s Amanda Nolin and Charles Henderson High’s Carrie Rice.

