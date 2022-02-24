Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

Alabama’s severe weather season starts in March, and to close out February, the state and many counties and municipalities are giving shoppers a sales tax break on certain items that can be used during severe weather emergencies and during the aftermath.

Alabama’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will begin at midnight on Friday and run through Sunday midnight. During that time, select items will be exempt from the state’s 4 percent sales tax. Counties and municipalities also have the option to wave the sales tax on the sale items for the weekend. This year, Pike County, Banks, Brundidge and Troy have waved the sales tax for local residents. With local taxes waived, shoppers can save as much as 10 percent on select items. Items must be $60 or less.

Tax exempt items.

• Batteries, AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt and 9-volt

C-cell batteries

D-cell batteries

6-volt batteries

9-volt batteries

• Cellular phone battery

• Cellular phone charger

• Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather band radio or NOAA weather radio

• Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks

• Tarpaulin

• Plastic sheeting

• Plastic drop cloths

• Other flexible, waterproof sheeting

• Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tie-down kit

• Duct tape

• Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings

• Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container

• Non-electric can opener

• Artificial ice

• Blue ice

• Ice packs

• Reusable ice

• Self-contained first aid kit

• Fire extinguisher

• Smoke detector

• Carbon monoxide detector

• Gas or Diesel fuel tank or container

To download a copy of Alabama’s 2022 emergency preparedness guide, visit https://www.weather.gov/bmx/swawb2013.