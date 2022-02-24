Omega Psi Phi hosts “What’s on your Mind” luncheon

Members of the Omega Psi Phi local chapter are reaching out to youth to help them navigate the challenges of life.

The fraternity recently hosted a “What’s on your Mind” luncheon to introduce themselves to local youth and start a discussion about the challenges you people face in today’s world.

“I’m 61 now,” Gary Blair said. “When I grew up, life was a lot simpler. Today, kids have to face bullying, peer pressure, depression, body image and acceptance and have a lot of stress. They may also be facing challenges in their relationships or with their family. We want to reach out to children and let them know here is someone they can talk to. Our goal is to reach that one child that may be on the fence, that one child that may be trying to give up.”

Blair also had Charles Henderson High School head football coach and Omega Psi Phi brother Quin Hambrite speak to the kids in attendance.

“There are a lot of things we don’t talk about as men,” Hambrite said. “Pressure, anxiety and problems with our relationships are just some of the things kids face today. What we want to do it kind of mentor the kids. We say kids don’t go through a lot, but they do. A lot of problems come from social media. One post can ruin a kid’s life. Once they press send, they can’t take it back. A lot of kids rely on social media for acceptance.

“One event won’t change anything. As a fraternity, we want to make this a persistent event. We may get one of two kids that feel safe talking to us. Word of mouth will spread [what we’re trying to do]. So, the next time it may be three or four. Then maybe 20 or 30. There are a lot of young men out there looking for a safe place.”

Blair said the first event was just in the books and there will be more in the future.

“Right now, we want to do this at least once a year,” he said. “We think this is the start of something that has a bright future.”