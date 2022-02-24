Clean-up planned for District 3

Published 6:17 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

The City of Troy Environmental Services Department will conduct a special clean-up in Council District 3 during the month of March. During this time, residents of single-family dwellings within Council District 3 will be given the opportunity to dispose of furniture, appliances, junk autos, etc. without being assessed the standard special pick-up fees normally charged for over-sized loads.

Residents who wish to take advantage of this service can put items out on the day of their regular garbage pick-up or by contacting the Environmental Services Department at 334-566-1133 to schedule a special pick-up during the month of March.

In order to effectively schedule personnel and equipment, the Environmental Service Department is encouraging residents, civic groups and churches to plan neighborhood clean-ups with-in District 3 during the months of March and August, which are the designated special clean-up months for District 3.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Happy 75th Birthday WTBF

Omega Psi Phi hosts “What’s on your Mind” luncheon

SHORT order for reading

Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events