Clean-up planned for District 3

The City of Troy Environmental Services Department will conduct a special clean-up in Council District 3 during the month of March. During this time, residents of single-family dwellings within Council District 3 will be given the opportunity to dispose of furniture, appliances, junk autos, etc. without being assessed the standard special pick-up fees normally charged for over-sized loads.

Residents who wish to take advantage of this service can put items out on the day of their regular garbage pick-up or by contacting the Environmental Services Department at 334-566-1133 to schedule a special pick-up during the month of March.

In order to effectively schedule personnel and equipment, the Environmental Service Department is encouraging residents, civic groups and churches to plan neighborhood clean-ups with-in District 3 during the months of March and August, which are the designated special clean-up months for District 3.