VITA provides tax help

The Pike County Extension Office Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) is underway at the Pike County Extension Office at 306 South Three Notch Street in Troy.

Donna Martin, administrative support associate, said the Pike County Extension Office is the drop-off location for tax documents from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. April 11 is the last “Drop Off” day.

“Those who want to take advantage of the VITA program must have all necessary tax documents at the time of the ‘Drop Off,’ including stimulus information, date of payment and amounts,” Martin said. “A valid phone number must also be included.”

The “Drop Off” includes an interview with a certified volunteer.

The items to take to the “Drop Off” interview include all forms W-2 and 1099, information and other income, information for all deductions/credits, a copy of last year’s tax return, proof of account direct deposit or return (routing number and account number), your social security cards and those of spouse and/or dependents, proof of identification for yourself and spouse, total amount paid to daycare provider and their tax ID number, birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents on the return, forms 1095 A, B, or C (ACA statements) and information including the amount of any Stimulus payments.

The returns will be ready for pick-up within seven to 10 business days between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information, call the Pike County Extension Office at 334-566-0985.