Heart Walk tonight at Sportsplex

The Pike County Heart Association’s Annual Heart Walk will get underway off at 5 p.m. today at the Troy Recreation Center with a full two hours of activities for giving, learning and fun.

Tracey Davis, local Heart Walk co-chair, said everyone is invited and encouraged to join the fun and fundraising efforts to reduce the number of deaths from heart disease and stroke.

“The Heart Walk is what we can do locally to support the American Heart Association in the fight against heart disease,” Davis said. “Heart disease in the leading cause of death of men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. One person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.

A light meal including a chicken wrap and Granola bar will be served with popcorn to enjoy while during the entertainment featuring DJ Hendock as the emcee.

There will be information booths where local health officials will be available with information about their particular area of expertise, as well be representatives from Troy Regional Medical Center.

“The Heart Walk will be a fun and informative event and will also be a time of fellowship,” Davis said. “We invite everyone to join us between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday. We also encourage everyone to show their support of the annual Heart Walk by walking the indoor track in honor of those who are dealing with heart concerns and also in memory of those who have lost their battles with heart disease and stroke.”