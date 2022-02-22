The past happens, history is what people have written down

Alan Whitney Brown said, “the past actually happened but history is only what someone wrote down.” There is a lot of history that has been recorded in The Messenger about the people and events that have shaped Pike County over the course of its 200 year history.

FIVE YEARS AGO

n 2017, the Charles Henderson High School choir traveled to New York City for the “Big Apple Classic” and brought home two trophies. They placed first in the concert choir category and captured the grand champion award for achieving the highest score of all four choirs that competed in the contest. The choir was under the direction of Calvin Scott.

FIFTY YEARS AGO

In 1971, Marty Barbaree, son of Mr. and Mrs. M. F. Barbaree of Banks was the winner in the Senior Division of the Pike County 4-H Annual Tractor Driving Contest.

Lowell Carter joined the Charles Henderson High School staff as FFA advisor and Agribusiness teacher. Prior to coming to Troy, Carter taught at Luverne High School.

Construction began in 1971 on an additional wing at Edge Memorial Hospital. The new wing would contain 24 beds according to Dale Walley, hospital administrator. That would bring the total beds to 93. Dr. O N. Edge is the head of the Troy Hospital board. The new wing will also be used for in-service training in the hospital and for lectures to visitors. The hospital employs 165 full or part-time employees including 19 registered nurses. Eight doctors use the hospital and the average patient load at the hospital is between 60-70 patients.

ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO

On June 22, 1921, the Pike County Masonic Hospital formally opened. It was one of the finest institutions of its kind in the United States, and was said to be without a rival in the South. The hospital is complete in every detail, with the exception of installing a few beds which have been ordered and have not yet arrived. Various physicians and specialists will send their patients to the hospital and will practice there. The hospital is under the supervision of Mrs. Clara Brock, of New Orleans. Miss Catherine Corley, a graduate nurse is serving in the operating room and other graduate nurses will be added to the staff as fast as demanded. Nurses in training are Miss Fannie Lou Stevens, Miss Mary Woodward and Miss Ross.

On August 31, 1921, the first birth at the Masonic Hospital was that of a little son to Mr. and Mrs. William A. Crowe. The hospital was only recently opened, and is one of the finest hospitals in the South. It has special equipment for maternity cases.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more.

Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.