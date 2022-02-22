JCA artists reception Thursday

A man went to the doctor. He was depressed with his harsh and cruel life. He was alone in a threatening world and his path ahead was uncertain and frightening. The doctor’s advice was simple: Pagliacci, the great clown, is in town. Go see him and you will feel better.” To the doctor’s surprise, the sad man said, “But, doctor, I am Pagliacci.”

Madison Faile smiled as he shared that story with his painting of “Blue Clown” as the backdrop. Perhaps, the Blue Clown is the inner Pagliacci? Faile smiled again.

Faile and Mark Dauber are the featured artists in the “Art and Pictures” exhibition at the Johnson Center for the Arts. The duo will be honored with an artists’ reception from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Johnson Center. Everyone is invited; admission is free.

Both artists are Alabama-born and each has strong ties to the Yellowhammer State. Those ties are evident in their work. The featured artists will share their love of their home state and their passion for their art individually as the exhibition is viewed and collectively during the artists’ talk.

Faile’s artwork is featured in the JCA lower gallery and his work is evidence of his love of animals and the sadness he feels for animals caged at zoos.

“Not being critical of the way the animals are being treated, just aware of their sadness,” he said.

Faile’s emotions are evident in his paintings especially in the Blue Owl painting, which, he said, was painted, not with a bush, but with his fingers, giving it an even greater personal touch.

Dauber’s work, in the JCA upper gallery, features the designs of Wilson Folmar, a Troy-born fashion designer, whose major work was between the 1930’s and 1970s with the heydays being in the 1960s. Wilson Folmar was the head designer for the custom department at the exclusive department store, Jay, from 1936 to 1956.

Dauber said Folmar’s designs ranged from costumes to sexy and both are featured in the JCA exhibition.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said “Art and Pictures” is a most compelling exhibition.

“The artwork of both Madison Faile and Mark Dauber is captivating,” Campbell said. “Their art talks will be fascinating as they share the stories behind their artwork and their passion for it. Once you hear them talk about their art, you will want to view it again. We invite everyone to join us Thursday night and meet these two Alabama artists and enjoy the fellowship of these special arts events.”