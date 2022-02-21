Upcoming events in Pike County

• The First Missionary Baptist Church will host its Annual Black History Program at 10:45 Sunday. The Rev. George Gilchrist, Jr. pastor. The theme of the 2022 Black History Program will be “Black Heath and Awareness” spotlighting Congressman John Robert Lewis, “The Boy from Troy.”

• The Troy Arts Council’s annual membership event is from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Studio in downtown Troy. Everyone is invited to come enjoy free refreshments, entertainment and updates on this season’s events.

• The Pike County Heart Walk will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Troy Recreation Center. Everyone is encouraged to come and enjoy a night for fun, fellowship and fundraising to benefit the American Heart Association in its efforts to reduce the number of deaths from heart disease and stroke. There will be food, entertainment and opportunities to talk with members of the local health community.

• The 80th annual Calf Show and 6th Annual Goat and Lamb Show will be Saturday at Cattlemen Park. The program will get underway at 1:30 p.m. with the goat and lamb costume show followed by cattle showmanship, steer classes, goat and lamb classes, heifer classes and awards presentation. Admission is free.

• The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library will host Imagi-Con 2022 Saturday as the library, Coast & Creek, the Bass House and adjacent grounds. The event will feature artists, authors, merchandise, games, contests, Muggle Quidditch and more. For more information, call 334-735-2145.

• Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sponsored by the IRS in partnership with the Pike County Extension Office and Troy University School of Accountancy is available at the Pike County Extension Office, “drop off” location, at 306 South Three Notch Street in Troy. Tax documents may be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. For information on how the VITA “Drop Off” program works, call the Extension office at 344-566-0985 or visit the office during regular working hours.