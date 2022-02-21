Troy sweeps Holy Cross in opening series

The Troy Trojans baseball team opened up the 2022 season with a four-game sweep over Holy Cross at home this weekend.

Troy knocked off Holy Cross 2-1 on Feb. 18 and picked up a pair of wins 23-3 and 11-3 on Feb. 19 before earning an 8-1 win on Feb. 20.

In the season opener, Colin Summerhill hit a home run into left field in the bottom of the eighth inning with the game tied 1-1 to secure the win.

For the series, Jesse Hall went 8-for-15 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and five runs. Summerhill went 7-for-15 with two homers, a triple, four RBIs and six runs. Easton Kirk went 7-for-13 with two home runs, two doubles, five RBIs and four runs. Donnovan Whibbs and Clay Stearns each earned homers in the series, as well.

Bay Witcher pitched six innings in the series with seven strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA. Garrett Gainous pitched five and 1/3 innings and earned a 1.69 ERA with eight strikeouts and just five hits and one run allowed. Defenisvley, Caleb Bartolero earned 24 putouts, while both William Sullivan and Stearns had 22 putouts each.

Troy hits the road on Aug. 23 to face off against Auburn at 5 p.m.