TAC to unveil events calendar tonight

Tonight is Opening Night for the Troy Arts Council.

For nearly two years, the TAC has presented its entertainment calendar of events virtually. But, with great optimism and excitement, the Troy Arts Council will unveil its in-person calendar of events for 2022 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at The Studio.

Everyone is invited to an evening of refreshments, entertainment by Shelia, Patrick and Gabby Jackson with Henry Everett on keyboard and to learn more about the exciting calendar of in-person events planned for this year, said Bill Hopper, TAC president.

“The 2022 entertainment calendar will offer the same outstanding quality of entertainment but with a new twist in the variety of entertainment and also in that we will be taking advantage of the opportunity to explore different venues,” Hopper said.

One event that is really “stepping outside the box” will be an outdoor concert at Murphree Park.

“The concert will feature Cameron DuBois, an authentic country, soul and southern rock singer-songwriter from Montgomery,” Hopper said. “This will be an exciting event and it will be different from anything we have done. And, it might require some walking to get to the park but it will be worth every step.”

CASHBACK: Johnny Cash Tribute Band will be another “don’t miss” event.

“Other tribute bands, including the Beach Boys, have been very well attended and we expect the Johnny Cast Tribute to be as popular or more so,” Hopper said.

Hopper also highlighted the Maharajah Flamenco Trio as a Star Five performance.

“The trio blends traditional Spanish rhythms with jazz, classical and world music,” he said. “It’s fun music that everyone will enjoy.”

And, that’s just a Whitman’s Sampler of what the Troy Arts Council will offer for the year 2022.

“We are excited to be back with a full calendar of events,” Hopper said. “We will unveil all events with the assurance that there will be something and more for everyone.”

And, a season ticket is the best ticket in town and there are several levels of sponsorship available.

“The Troy Arts Council invites the extended Troy community to join us and learn more about the 2022 Troy Arts Council’s calendar of events and about the importance of the arts in our lives,” Hopper said. “The arts make a difference in our individual lives, in our community and far beyond.”

The TAC Membership Event is free and everyone is welcome.