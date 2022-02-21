Pike Liberal Arts sweeps Edgewood Baseball Tournament

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots traveled to Edgewood and went 4-0 this weekend in the Edgewood Baseball Tournament.

Pike knocked off Monroe Academy 15-0, bested Evangel Christian 10-3, outlasted Fort Dale Academy 3-2 and thrashed Lee-Scott 17-0.

Cason Eubanks went 2-for-2 with three runs, three stolen bases and an RBI against Monroe, while Jayden Jordan, John Lott and Levi Deboer also went 2-for-2 at the plate. Darryl Lee and Press Jefcoat both scored two runs and Press Jefcoat also earned three RBIs. Hayden Adamson, Skylar Kidd, Jordan, Arden Wiser, Payne Jefcoat and Deboer scored one run each.

Pike’s pitchers threw a no-hitter as Drew Nelson fanned six batters and gave up no hits or runs in two innings on the mound. Lee also struck out three batters and didn’t give up any hits or runs. Lott had nine putouts on defense.

Pike’s hot streak at the plate continued against Evangel Christian with the Patriots earning nine hits in 17 at bats in just two innings. Eubanks went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs and a home run, while Lee went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Nelson and KC Bradford both earned two runs each, while Deboer and Davis Kilcrease each earned one run.

Kade Brookins pitched two innings and struck out four batters, while giving up just three hits and one run. Lott earned four putouts on the defensive end.

Pike’s toughest outing of the tournament came against Fort Dale with the Patriots trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning.

That’s when Eubanks sealed the win. Eubanks drilled a walk-off three-run homer into center field that also drove Payne Jefcoat and Deboer home to earn the win.

Eubanks went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a home run and a run. Nelson, Payne Jefcoat and Deboer both earned one run each.

Wiser pitched one inning and struck out two batters, while giving up one hit and no runs. Will Rice mowed down seven batters and gave up four hits and two runs in four innings on the mound.

On defense, Bradford hat five putouts, while Lott and Eubanks had four each.

Pike will host Abbeville for the Patriots’ home opener on Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. with both the JV and varsity squads playing.