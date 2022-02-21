Charles Henderson drops home matchup with Eufaula

Published 8:48 pm Monday, February 21, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Charles Henderson High junior Brody Wilkes, 27, delivers a pitch against Eufaula Monday in Troy. (Photo by Dan Smith)

By Dan Smith

The Charles Henderson High School baseball team jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but it was not enough as the Eufaula Tigers came from behind to defeat the Trojans 6-3 Monday night in Troy.

CHHS got an early three run first inning lead, but the Tigers scored three in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth inning enroute to the 6-3 win.

The Trojans were led at the plate by Parker Adams and Damien Hart with two hits each, while Brody Wilks added one hit.

Wilks, Tyler Martin and Will Templin worked on the mound for the Trojans.

More Charles Henderson High School

Charles Henderson baseball shuts out Carroll

Charles Henderson boys advance to regional finals

Lady Trojans advance to Elite 8

Lady Trojans throw a home run party to open the season

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events