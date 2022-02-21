Charles Henderson drops home matchup with Eufaula

By Dan Smith

The Charles Henderson High School baseball team jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but it was not enough as the Eufaula Tigers came from behind to defeat the Trojans 6-3 Monday night in Troy.

CHHS got an early three run first inning lead, but the Tigers scored three in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth inning enroute to the 6-3 win.

The Trojans were led at the plate by Parker Adams and Damien Hart with two hits each, while Brody Wilks added one hit.

Wilks, Tyler Martin and Will Templin worked on the mound for the Trojans.



