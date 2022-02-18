Williams to retire after current term

Published 7:34 pm Friday, February 18, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

Jerry Williams

Pike County Coroner Jerry Williams will retire at the end of his current term in January 2023. Serving as deputy coroner for Alan Booth for several years, Williams was appointed coroner by the governor in 1985 when Booth was elected to another position. After serving the appointed term, Williams served nine more elected terms for a total of 40 years of service. This will be the first time in 36 years that Jerry Williams’ name is not on the ballot.

More News

TAC membership event Tuesday at The Studio

Steer show celebrates 80 years

‘Newsies’ coming to Crosby Theater

Take the ‘busting out’ challenge at Imagi-Con

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events