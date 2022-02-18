TAC membership event Tuesday at The Studio

The Troy Arts Council has extended an open invitation to its membership event for the 2022 season from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 22 at The Studio in downtown Troy.

Bil Hopper, TAC president, said he joins the TAC membership in its excitement surrounding the calendar of arts events for the year 2022.

“Everyone is invited to join us Tuesday evening for free refreshments, entertainment by the Jacksons: Shelia, Patrick and Gabby, with Henry Everett on the keyboard and to get the latest updates of the season’s events.”

Hopper said the Troy Arts Council is excited to be able to announce an in-person calendar of events for this year. And, it will be a different arts season from anything the TAC has done before, including showcasing several of its events at different venues.

“We are working with Dan Smith, Troy recreation director, to host our early summer concert at Murphree Park,” Hopper said. “The concert will feature Cameron DuBois, an authentic country, soul, and southern rock singer-songwriter from Montgomery. She has spent most of her time developing her own unique brand of sound in two prestigious American South musical destinations- Nashville and Muscle Shoals. She has collaborated with two of the industry’s notable songwriters and producers. This will be a new venue and very exciting.”

Hopper also highlighted Cashback: Johnny Cash Tribute Band as a calendar event.

“Impersonations of Johnny Cash is not what the tribute band does,” Hopper said. “What they do is play his music and acknowledge his music and the role it has played in country music.”

Hopper said the Troy Arts Council’s 2022 Season Calendar is varied and amazing. Every event is not to be missed.

“The TAC invites everyone to join us at The Studio Tuesday night for a time of fellowship and to learn more about the updates on this season’s event,” Hopper said. “Membership in the TAC opens the doors to a yearlong calendar of arts entertainment that one would expect in large cities but is available right here at home. Come and see what all the TAC 2022 season has to offer.”