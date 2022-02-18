Steer show celebrates 80 years

The Pike County Steer and Heifer Show will celebrate its 80th year on February 26, 2022 at Cattleman Park and with great fanfare.

The Pike County Cattlemen take pride in that its Steer and Heifer Show is the longest-running and one of the largest shows in the state.

The first show was on March of 1942, and was held on the square in downtown Troy.

The 80th anniversary show is a celebration for all of those who have participated in the Pike County Steer and Heifer Show over the eight decades. All are invited to come together in celebration of this milestone event. There is no admission charge.

Ammie Thompson, shoe committee member, said the anniversary show will open at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, with the goat and lamb costume event followed by cattle showmanship, steer classes, goat and lamb classes and heifer class. The 80th Annual Pike County Steer and Heifer Show will close with the awards presentation.

Thompson said 2022 will be the sixth year for the goat and lamb show with 27 kids showing goats. Sixteen youths, ages nine to 17, will show 11 steers and 19 heifers of eight different breeds. And that is a very large number for a youth show, she said.

Thomson said over the years the Pike County Steer and Heifer Show has been strongly supported by the Pike County Cattlemen, Pike County Cattlewomen and the Pike Cattle Junior Cattlemen Association.

Committee members are Morgan Graham Flowers, Mark and Vonda Graham, Morgan Dubose, Chelsea Jones and Ammie Thompson.

Sponsors of the 2022 Pike County Steer/Heifer Show are: DHO Farms, South Alabama Stockyard, First South Farmers Credit, Rick Gill, Pike County Farmers Federation, Pike County Commissioner Chad Copeland, Pike County Commission Chairman Robin Sullivan, Troy Bank & Trust, Ben Jones-Whaley Construction, Green Hills/Pinckard Vault and South East Alabama Electric Corporation.