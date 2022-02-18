‘Newsies’ coming to Crosby Theater

The Troy University’s Department of Theatre and Dance will debut its rendition of Disney’s 1992 hit musical “Newsies” at the Claudia Crosby Theater on March 3. The award-winning musical will run through March 6.

“Newsies” began as a Disney movie and was inspired by a real-life event, the strike of newsboys against Joseph Pulitzer and other publishers who tried to take more than their fair share of the young workers’ earnings.

“Newsies” is the story of a group of underdogs fighting for justice and humanity against a skyscraping capitalistic patriarchy more concerned with the day’s numbers and headlines that sell than the people who make things happen.

“They (underdogs) wanted to be treated fairly. They wanted to be treated humanely,” said Tori Lee Averett, assistant dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts and lead director/choreographer. “This was a show that mattered. It wasn’t just a fun Disney show with singing and really awesome dancing and all these likable characters.”

In the end, truth and humanity prevail through common ground, shared purpose and an unyielding belief in the dream of life, freedom and happiness being afforded to all.

Shows begin nightly from March 3-6 at 7 p.m. in Claudia Crosby Theatre. A matinee showing for K-12 students will be held on March 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Trojan Center Box Office by the Barnes and Noble Bookstore. General admission tickets are $10 and tickets purchased with a student ID are $5.