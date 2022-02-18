Lady Trojans throw a home run party to open the season

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans got the 2022 softball season off on the right foot with a resounding 12-5 win over Pike Road at home on Feb. 17.

After Pike Road took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the Lady Trojans responded in the bottom of the first when Stella Gilbreath drilled a grand slam home run into center field driving Heather Maxwell, McKenzie Cain and Maddison Stewart home.

Garrett hit a line drive double to send Dakota Berry home, too, to put Charles Henderson up 5-2. The Lady Trojans would never look back.

Charles Henderson wasn’t done with the homers either as Maxwell belted a homer in the second inning and both Cain and Stewart homered in the sixth inning.

At the plate, Maxwell went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, three runs and a home run. Cain went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, three runs and a home run. Cain also earned a double. Stewart went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two runs and a home.

Berry also scored two runs, while Jada Jones and Gilbreath scored one run each.

In the circle, Gilbreath got the win pitching four innings and striking out four batters, while giving up four hits and four runs. Hannah Sparrow also pitched three innings and fanned six batters, while giving up three hits and one run.

Ameria Anderson led Pike Road at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two runs. Casey Stengell took the loss in the circle, giving up six hits and eight runs along with two homers. She also struck out four batters.

Charles Henderson will play WS Neal and Lincoln High School in Prattville this afternoon.