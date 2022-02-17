Take the ‘busting out’ challenge at Imagi-Con

Imagine being arrested and locked in a bus that was transporting you to a maximum-security prison. But what if there were an escape window of 60 minutes. Could you do it?

That is the storyline for BUSting Out the Escape! challenge that is generating so much interest in the upcoming IMAGI- CON hosted by the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge on Saturday, February.

Karis Nicholson, library circulation clerk, said BUSting Out the Escape! is an exciting adventure for those who enjoy solving mysteries.

“The players are being arrested and on a mysterious bus ride because a cyber hacker has stolen their identities, forged their likenesses and stolen millions from the federal government,” Nicholson said. “The players have 60 minutes, the time it takes for the ferry boat to come back to dock to free themselves and escape.”

A maximum of eight players may attempt BUSting out and escaping.

Nicholson said there is a 15-minute BREAKING IN heist game that is also loads of fun for all ages.

“The challenge is to break into a maximum-security bus and get to take what’s inside,” Nicholson said. “This bus has a laser maze and top security system that players must get past before the police show up. And, it’s great for all ages.”

For more information, visit the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge or call 334-735-2514.