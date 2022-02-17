Obituaries: Thursday, February 17, 2022

William H. “Bill” Nunnelee

William H. “Bill” Nunnelee was born on February 22, 1953 in Troy, AL , to George Taft Nunnelee and Mildred Virginia McGough Nunnelee and passed away on February 8, 2022. He graduated from Charles Henderson High School and Troy University. He retired from the Social Security Administration after 33 years of service. His hobbies and interests included astronomy and photography. He especially enjoyed traveling to a number of sites to view and photograph solar eclipses.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father and by his wife Teresa kay Brock Nys Nunnelee.

He is survived by two sets of family members: aunt, Joanne H. Nunnelee and first cousins, Charles Nunnelee, Jim Nunnelee (Mikele), Peggy Sonanstine (Al), Billie Ann Messick, Charles Synco (Barbara), Thomas Synco (Edith), Fred Ingram (Ruth), Loyd Nunnelee (Janice), Miriam Parker along with many other family members, and also step-sons, Richard Michael “Rick” Nys (Amelia), and Daniel Gregory “Dan” Nys (Jenny); grandchildren, Asher, Charlotte, John, Elijah, and Ella Nys, sisters-in-law, Laurie Brock Hallaian, Patty Luttrell, Brenda Brock and brother-in-law Sam Brock.

He is thankful for his many friends and especially his neighbors in Alabaster.

A celebration of life service was be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2 pm at B Graves on the square in Troy.

Rev. Ronald D. Jackson

Rev. Ronald D. Jackson of Brundidge, AL passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at his residence. He was 83. Funeral services for Ronald D. Jackson will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Benny Cole and Pastor Lee Windham officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing.

The family will receive friends Friday at the church from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. He was born June 22, 1938 in Pike County, AL. to the late Rex Chalmus Jackson and Gertrude Todd Jackson. He was a minster and served several churches in the area during his ministry of 64 years. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Joy Faith Jackson, a brother, Leslie Thomas Jackson and a nephew, Mike Ward.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Hazel Jackson, Brundidge; daughter, Rhonda Kaye Jackson, Brundidge; sister-in-law, Jimmie Stinson Jackson, Troy; nephews, Jack Blankenship (Trish), Montgomery Mark Blankenship (Lori), Ozark and Jerry Ward (Brenda); Fort Mitchell, AL; nieces, Cathy Eidson (Mike), Birmingham, Pam Seltzer (Rick), Knoxville, TN, and Shayne Slingluff (Ben), Dothan, AL; and many great nieces and great nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Jack Blankenship, Mark Blankenship, Jim Hill, Chad Manion, Charley Sanders, Ben Slingluff, Johnny Dubose and Scott McCullar. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Pleasant Plains Baptist Church, Clayton, AL. and of all the churches he Pastored during his 64 years. Memorials may be made to Pike County Gideons, P.O. Box 245, Troy, AL 36081.

The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com