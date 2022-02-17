Lady Bulldogs fall to Prattville Christian in regional semifinals

The 2022 season came to an end for the Pike County Lady Bulldogs on Feb. 17 in the Class 3A Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals in Montgomery as they were defeated by the Prattville Christian Academy Panthers 65-40 at Garrett Coliseum.

Prattville Christian jumped out to an early 6-0 run before Pike County finally got on the board. The Panthers then went on a 10-0 run and took an 18-4 lead into the second quarter.

Prattville Christian continued its strong performance in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Dawgs 22-12 in the period, to take a comfortable 40-16 lead into halftime.

The two sides settled down in the third quarter and the Panthers narrowly outscored Pike County 14-13, but Prattville Christian’s early lead meant the Lady Dawgs still trailed 54-29 going into the final quarter of play.

In the fourth quarter, both sides scored 11 points each with the Panthers securing the 65-40 win.

Prattville Christian knocked down 50 percent of its shot attempts, while Pike County converted just 40 percent of its shots. The Lady Dawgs also turned the ball over 21 times in the loss, while the Panthers won the rebound battle 38-22.

“We worked hard,” Pike County coach Melissa White said. “They worked hard and stayed in there and fought to the very end. I’m proud of the effort and the way they kept fighting and didn’t give up.”

Kyah Rouse led Pike County with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Amity White added 11 points and two assists. Prattvile Christian’s Ella Janes Connell led all scorers with 18 points, while Hannah Jones pitched in with a double-double scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

White said she hopes the success the Lady Dawgs enjoyed in 2022 will give them something to look forward to next season.

“I felt like we could see our girls improving week-to-week,” she said. “The thing about it is we got a chance to come to regionals. A lot of teams didn’t make it but we got a chance to come to the Sweet 16, and that gives us something to build on and look forward to next season.”